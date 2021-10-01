checkAd

CubeSmart Launches Management Reporting App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 15:15  |  65   |   |   

SmartView by CubeSmart enables third-party management customers to view their portfolio metrics from wherever they are.

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, introduced SmartView by CubeSmart, its proprietary mobile app, designed to connect users seamlessly to key performance metrics. Utilizing SmartView, third-party management clients have easy access to their data wherever and whenever they want. SmartView is the latest enhancement from CubeSmart as part of an ongoing focus to build innovative technology to help drive the self-storage industry forward.

“SmartView is our newest way of leveraging technology to enhance our third-party management experience by providing a clear line of sight into store performance.” said Christopher P.  Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “The app provides Owners the same real-time view of their business as our internal operations team.”

SmartView is designed to provide CubeSmart’s third-party management clients with a simplified view of their portfolio’s performance metrics. Using the app, clients have easy access to the most current data and reporting where they can view summarized information for their entire portfolio as well as individual stores. Additionally, the app provides clear visualizations of performance trends in a variety of graphical displays.

About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,250 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
Josh Schutzer
Vice President, Finance
(610) 535-5700





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CubeSmart Launches Management Reporting App SmartView by CubeSmart enables third-party management customers to view their portfolio metrics from wherever they are. MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...