22nd Century to Participate in the Benzinga Rising Stars Catalytic Small Cap Growth Conference on October 7

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology and intellectual property company focused on improving health and wellness through plant science, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Benzinga Rising Stars: Catalytic Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The Company’s presentation will be available for viewing that day at 12:15 p.m. ET on Benzinga’s live stream channel or via a link on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at: www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events.

During his presentation, James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, will highlight the Company’s business development, commercialization, and value creation efforts across its three high-value plant franchises: tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hops. 

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology and intellectual property company focused on improving health and wellness through plant science. 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver value to its customers in the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hop plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits. 22nd Century was founded to build intellectual property related to nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant and to commercialize its proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants, which have become the cornerstone of FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the enormous amount of death and disease caused by addiction to smoking. The Company has also begun to leverage its plant science expertise and existing partnerships to create and commercialize new, proprietary hemp/cannabis and hop plants to optimize their genetics and create valuable new intellectual property.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com





