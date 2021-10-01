checkAd

Core Assets Announces Investor Presentation

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 15:30  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be presenting as the featured …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be presenting as the featured guest speaker at Zimtu Capital Corp.'s next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation on Wednesday October 6th starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver).

Core Assets announced on September 27th that it received geochemical confirmation that its recent sampling program identified multiple new zones of intense carbonate replacement sulphide mineralization and an extensive Zinc-Lead-Silver rich manto at the Blue Property located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Core Assets President and CEO Nick Rodway comments "I am very excited to be able to update our investors on our recent success and I look forward to many more as results from the 2021 field season continue to come in this winter."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring Core Assets, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday October 6th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1".

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"
President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666325/Core-Assets-Announces-Investor-Prese ...

Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core Assets Announces Investor Presentation VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ; WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Nick Rodway, P.Geo will be presenting as the featured …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Wasatch Launches Long/Short Alpha Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21NextCure to Give Three Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Upcoming Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress to Highlight Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s Lead Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Dyne Therapeutics Presents New In Vivo Data for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program During Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting Demonstrating Robust and Durable Exon Skipping and Dystrophin Expression
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Bruce Ware and David Stewart as Independent Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Huttig Building Products, Inc. Enters Into New $250 Million Credit Facility
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Kin + Carta Named Partner of the Year at the Optimizely 2021 Partner Awards
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten