CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company. The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or certain special meetings of shareholders and sets forth the information required to be provided by a nominee director that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.