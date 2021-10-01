CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company.
The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or certain special meetings of shareholders and sets forth the information required to be provided by a nominee director that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.
The Advance Notice Policy is intended to, among other things: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient Annual General or Special Meeting process; (ii) ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominations; and (iii) allow shareholders to cast an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for consideration.
The following notice requirements will apply for all Annual General or Special Meetings of shareholders of the Company:
- In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the nominating shareholder may be made not later than the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.
- In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.
- The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company's next annual general and special meeting of shareholders (scheduled for December 7, 2021). In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.
A copy of the Advance Notice Policy, in its entirety, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and included in www.cmcmetals.ca.
