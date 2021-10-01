checkAd

CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 15:30  |  99   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company.

The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or certain special meetings of shareholders and sets forth the information required to be provided by a nominee director that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

The Advance Notice Policy is intended to, among other things: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient Annual General or Special Meeting process; (ii) ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominations; and (iii) allow shareholders to cast an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for consideration.

The following notice requirements will apply for all Annual General or Special Meetings of shareholders of the Company:

  • In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the nominating shareholder may be made not later than the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.
  • In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.
  • The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company's next annual general and special meeting of shareholders (scheduled for December 7, 2021). In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

A copy of the Advance Notice Policy, in its entirety, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and included in www.cmcmetals.ca.

Seite 1 von 3
CMC Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CMC METALS
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21CMC Metals Mobilizes Field Crews at Its Bridal Veil Property in Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen