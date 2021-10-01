Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it is in the final stages of completing baseline work for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at the Pine Grove Gold …

Lincoln has hired Kautz Environmental Consultants, Inc. of Reno, Nevada and Summit Anthropology of Cottonwood Heights, Utah to carry out the Cultural Resources studies which includes ethnographic, anthropological, and archaeological reports. The initial tasks are to complete all field work and the various studies by year end.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it is in the final stages of completing baseline work for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at the Pine Grove Gold Project for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The two remaining permitting milestones to be completed are the Cultural Resources Study and the development of the water source for the proposed gold mine.

The Company also announces that Mahannah & Associates will provide hydrologic consulting services including oversight of the water well drilling program. The intent is to drill water wells before the end of the year to establish well locations for mine process facilities in accordance with the Nevada Division of Water Resources requirements.

Once these studies are completed, the Company can proceed with the NEPA Environmental Impact Statement process through the Company's NEPA contractor, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, located in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost open pit heap leach operation including a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development, and production.

Lincoln is developing exploration plans for the newly acquired Shawinigan Quebec property to evaluate the copper, nickel, and cobalt opportunities at the site. Lincoln has recently expanded the project area from 21 claims to 82 contiguous claims covering an area of 48.4 sq km (4,841.8 hectares). Under the option agreement terms, Lincoln must incur $250,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over the next 12 months.