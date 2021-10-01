checkAd

Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 15:30  |  94   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it is in the final stages of completing baseline work for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at the Pine Grove Gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it is in the final stages of completing baseline work for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at the Pine Grove Gold Project for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The two remaining permitting milestones to be completed are the Cultural Resources Study and the development of the water source for the proposed gold mine.

Lincoln has hired Kautz Environmental Consultants, Inc. of Reno, Nevada and Summit Anthropology of Cottonwood Heights, Utah to carry out the Cultural Resources studies which includes ethnographic, anthropological, and archaeological reports. The initial tasks are to complete all field work and the various studies by year end.

The Company also announces that Mahannah & Associates will provide hydrologic consulting services including oversight of the water well drilling program. The intent is to drill water wells before the end of the year to establish well locations for mine process facilities in accordance with the Nevada Division of Water Resources requirements.

Once these studies are completed, the Company can proceed with the NEPA Environmental Impact Statement process through the Company's NEPA contractor, Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, located in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost open pit heap leach operation including a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development, and production.

Lincoln is developing exploration plans for the newly acquired Shawinigan Quebec property to evaluate the copper, nickel, and cobalt opportunities at the site. Lincoln has recently expanded the project area from 21 claims to 82 contiguous claims covering an area of 48.4 sq km (4,841.8 hectares). Under the option agreement terms, Lincoln must incur $250,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over the next 12 months.

Seite 1 von 3
Lincoln Gold Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it is in the final stages of completing baseline work for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at the Pine Grove Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...