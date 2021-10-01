Shareholders Approve Corporate Changes at AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "TOKI", is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved certain …

During course of business at the Special and Annual General Meeting, TOKI Shareholders approved the 2021 Stock Option Plan of the Company, approved the appointment of Zeifman LLP, Chartered Accountant as auditors for the Company, and elected Ommid Faghani., Kaivan Talachian, Jacqueline Jordan and Scott Reeves as directors of the Corporation.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp. , ("TOKI") listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "TOKI", is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved certain corporate changes, as described in the Information Circular of TOKI dated August 19, 2021.

Ms. Jordan, a new director of TOKI, has over 25 years of experience in client support and solutions, evaluation, coaching and customer relations. She recently retired as a Director of Technical support Digital Operations University Health Network (UHN) Canada's largest health science centre. Over the years she has built real trust with clinical, research, education and corporate staff, to best maintain a stabilized and efficient IT infrastructure. She has a post graduate diploma in Applied Information Technology from the Institute of Information Technology, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Himachal Pradesh University, India. The board is excited to have the benefit of Ms. Jordan's experience as the Company moves forward with its ambitious business plan.

TOKI shareholders also approved a one-for-five (1:5) stock consolidation of the Company shares and a change of Company name from "Tree of Knowledge International Corp." to "Optima Medical Innovations Inc.", subject to the approval of the CSE.

Ommid Faghani, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of TOKI commented, "We are excited to expand our services and products to cover wellness and mental health as a part of our operations. Our educational and personalized care platform will provide an opportunity to empower our clients to actively participate in their wellness process.

With a new clinic being equipped and operational before the year end, we will be able to expand our present patients base and deliver superior healthcare services. We are making our operations more efficient by utilizing state of art technology and know-how, where possible. We are also looking forward to strategic partnerships to expand our clinical operations and reach. "