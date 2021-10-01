CrossFirst Bank Issues First-Ever Annual Impact Report

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), with a presence in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona, today released its first ever corporate impact report. The report highlights the meaningful difference the company is making in the lives of its employees, with its clients, shareholders, and in the communities where the bank operates.

The first annual CrossFirst Impact Report covers calendar year 2020 and provides information on the bank’s hiring and talent management practices; commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accountability; philanthropic giving and volunteerism; COVID-19 pandemic response and associated investments and corporate governance. The report also recognizes those employees who were the recipient of their annual Extraordinary Service Award, the highest award an employee can receive.