CrossFirst Bank Issues First-Ever Annual Impact Report

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), with a presence in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona, today released its first ever corporate impact report. The report highlights the meaningful difference the company is making in the lives of its employees, with its clients, shareholders, and in the communities where the bank operates.

The first annual CrossFirst Impact Report covers calendar year 2020 and provides information on the bank’s hiring and talent management practices; commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accountability; philanthropic giving and volunteerism; COVID-19 pandemic response and associated investments and corporate governance. The report also recognizes those employees who were the recipient of their annual Extraordinary Service Award, the highest award an employee can receive.

“The CrossFirst Impact Report is intended to demonstrate to our clients, employees, shareholders and community partners where we are as an organization in a number of important areas,” said President & CEO of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Mike Maddox. “In addition to articulating the impact we are currently having; it also serves as a roadmap for where we want to go as a company in the future. I look forward to sharing our progress next year and in the years that follow as we continue to deliver on our promise of contributing to the wellbeing of our employees, clients, shareholders, strategic partners and communities.”

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

Disclaimer

