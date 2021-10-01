checkAd

BP p.l.c.: Total voting rights and share capital

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Total voting rights and share capital

01.10.2021 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital

As at 30 September 2021, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,021,217,058 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,092,503,139. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,026,299,558. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

 

01.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

