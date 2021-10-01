checkAd

Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products focused on preventing opioid abuse, contract research and development services and the contract manufacturing of topical and transdermal products, today announced that its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market effective October 1, 2021.

Nutriband also announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,056,000 units of securities at a public offering price of $6.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant. Each warrant is immediately exercisable, will entitle the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.50 and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and Warrants may be transferred separately immediately upon issuance. In addition, Nutriband Inc. has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 158,400 additional shares of common stock and 158,400 additional warrants to cover over-allotments in this offering.

"Uplisting onto the Nasdaq Capital Market is a significant milestone in our evolution, and we believe will exponentially increase our corporate visibility and broaden the awareness of Nutriband amongst active market participants," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our outstanding team, and we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic plan and growth initiatives as we build long term shareholder value."

The shares and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market effective Friday, October 1, 2021, under the symbols "NTRB" and "NTRBW", respectively.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC and WestPark Capital, Inc acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA ® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

