checkAd

RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses

Autor: PLX AI
01.10.2021, 15:37  |  101   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.
  • The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its partners by the manufacturer at the end of this year
  • The the exact cause of the damage in Haltern has not yet been clarified
  • As early as August, RWE noticed damage to the tower of one of the turbines, shut it down immediately as a precaution and initiated appropriate safety measures, the company said
RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses (PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to Pay Additional Dividend of EUR 0.32
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Delivery Hero Buys Remaining 56% Stake in Danish Service Hungry
LeoVegas Renews License for Online Casino, Sports Betting in Denmark Until 2026
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW Solar Module Factory in U.S.
ArcelorMittal Agrees to EUR 1.1 Billion Decarbonization Project at Gent Plant
Lundbeck Wins Trintellix Patent Case in U.S. Court
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21ROUNDUP 3: Protest für Klimaschutz am Tagebau Garzweiler - Bagger besetzt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax macht Boden gut - 'Gesamtsituation bleibt fragil'
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21Protest für Klimaschutz am Tagebau Garzweiler - Bagger besetzt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax dämmt Verluste ein - Anleger bleiben nervös
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.10.21Uniper: Entschädigung bei früherem Aus von Kraftwerk Datteln IV
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wegen Inflationssorgen mit Quartalsverlust
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Inflationsdaten treiben Anleger in die Defensive
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
30.09.21DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21ROUNDUP: Wenig Wind lässt Anteil der Ökoenergie am Stromverbrauch sinken
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten