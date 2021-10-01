RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 15:37 | | 101 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 15:37 | (PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its … (PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its … (PLX AI) – RWE shut all 6 wind turbines at the Jüchen A 44n wind farm after another operator's wind turbine of the same type fell over in Haltern am See.

The wind farm is in the commissioning phase and should ultimately be handed over to RWE and its partners by the manufacturer at the end of this year

The the exact cause of the damage in Haltern has not yet been clarified

The the exact cause of the damage in Haltern has not yet been clarified

As early as August, RWE noticed damage to the tower of one of the turbines, shut it down immediately as a precaution and initiated appropriate safety measures, the company said



