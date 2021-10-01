

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2021 / 15:47

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Anja Last name(s): Hasselmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Harald Last name(s): Hasselmann Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

ISIN DE0005659700

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI

391200EUDABLUKXCKG48

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Bearer share

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 110.60 EUR 9954.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 110.6000 EUR 9954.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

