DGAP-DD Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2021 / 15:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anja
Last name(s): Hasselmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Hasselmann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
ISIN DE0005659700

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Bearer share

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
110.60 EUR 9954.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
110.6000 EUR 9954.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70376  01.10.2021 

