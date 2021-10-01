Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares
Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 1, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 24 to September 29, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|44 927
|49,4998
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|15 890
|49,4999
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|24-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|5 324
|49,4952
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|298 278
|48,5524
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|94 260
|48,8411
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|24 775
|48,8099
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|316 394
|45,9835
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|102 469
|45,9667
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|26 665
|45,9120
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|29-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|331 346
|46,0318
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|29-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|110 477
|46,0241
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|29-Sep-21
|FR0014003TT8
|29 475
|46,0361
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
