DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES (Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 44 927 49,4998 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 15 890 49,4999 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 24-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 5 324 49,4952 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 298 278 48,5524 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 94 260 48,8411 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 24 775 48,8099 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 316 394 45,9835 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 102 469 45,9667 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 26 665 45,9120 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 29-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 331 346 46,0318 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 29-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 110 477 46,0241 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 29-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 29 475 46,0361 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24





Attachment