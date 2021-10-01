checkAd

Stelmine Canada Mobilizes for Drilling at Courcy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 16:00  |  55   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (TSXV: STH) (“Stelmine” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that crews are now mobilizing for diamond drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Courcy Property in northeastern Quebec to follow up on the discovery of near-surface high-grade gold in “Zone 1” where the last historical drill hole returned 42 metres grading 4.2 g/t Au including 105 g/t over 1.5 metres within a section of 12.3 g/t Au over 13.5 metres. The 42-metre discovery intercept (core interval) started just 12 metres downhole.

The 3,000-metre Phase 1 diamond drilling program at Courcy, scheduled to commence on or about October 5, 2021, will target gold-bearing zones at the core of a folded thrust fault exposing highly deformed and metamorphosed garnet and sulphide-rich iron formations and amphibolites at the hinge point of a broad antiform.

Gold mineralization observed in Zone 1 appears shallow dipping and is associated with a 21-km-long fault zone discovered by Stelmine geologists who followed up SOQUEM’s limited historical work carried out more than a decade ago. SOQUEM drilled just eight shallow holes at Courcy totalling less than 800 metres, all in “Zone 1”, and the last hole returned the very significant 42-metre intercept with the core data reviewed by Stelmine geologists. Over the last 3 years, extensive geological and structural mapping of the area by the Stelmine team has produced a robust geological model for Courcy.

High-Grade Gold 2.4 km South of Discovery Hole

Approximately 2.4 km south of SOQUEM’s 2006 discovery hole, historical channel sampling returned gold values as high as 167 g/t Au over 0.5 metre in one of several prospective zones already outlined at Courcy (“Zone 4”). Extensive exploration of this zone by Stelmine confirms the gold potential with the discovery of new showings.

Courcy lies at the under-explored eastern edge of the 600-km-long Opinaca metasedimentary basin that also hosts Newmont’s Eleonore mine on the western side of the James Bay Territory. Stelmine’s total land package in the Caniapiscau district (Courcy, Mercator plus three other properties) now encompasses more than 800 km2. These properties feature several geological similarities to Eleonore.

Corporate Presentation

Visit www.Stelmine.com for an updated Corporate Presentation, or click on the following link: https://temp.stelmine.com/Stelmine_CorporatePresentation.pdf

Courcy Video

Visit www.Stelmine.com for a video on Courcy featuring Dr. Normand Goulet, also a Stelmine director, or click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQWMrEhled8

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Mobilizes for Drilling at Courcy QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stelmine Canada (TSXV: STH) (“Stelmine” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that crews are now mobilizing for diamond drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Courcy Property in northeastern Quebec to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:57 UhrExplorations-Treffer allerorts: Osisko Metals und Aurania Resources landen weitere Volltreffer!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
01.10.21P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Marktgeflüster: Rallys verkaufen, bis Fed Tapering verkündet!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
01.10.21Wochenausblick: DAX mit deutlichen Wochenverlust. Euro, Öl und Bilanzdaten im Blickpunkt!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DZ BANK – Ausblick viertes Quartal: Hier lauern Risiken und Chancen
DZ BANK | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Quantum Battery Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab. Resultate ermutigend.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Red Pine Announces the Grant of Stock Options
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Patriot Battery Metals Ships First Drill Core from the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Benjamin Hill Updates on Continuity of Mineralization Trend South of Caracahui N (El Fierro) Area Connecting With Las Antenas, Sampling 2.4% Cu, 1.5 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t Ag
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten