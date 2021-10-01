Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)367-2403 or (647)490-5367. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.