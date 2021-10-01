America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership in El Reno, Oklahoma

“We are excited about this opportunity to add another location to our portfolio to better serve new and existing customers in Oklahoma,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Oklahoma is a great market for Car-Mart, and we look forward to helping more customers from our new El Reno location.”

Rogers, Arkansas , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) opened its 152 nd dealership in El Reno, Oklahoma on October 1, 2021. The company recently purchased the ongoing assets of The Car Man LLC in El Reno. This will be the 29th dealership in Oklahoma and the first new dealership opening in fiscal year 2022. The dealership will be managed by Armin Horn.

“More than ever, and as we celebrate our 40th year in business this year, we place a great deal of pride in helping our customers. We believe our Car-Mart brand is a comfort factor for our customers, who know they can count on us when they need us,” continued Jeff Williams. “We are committed to providing peace of mind for our customers and we believe communities are better when we are there. We have high expectations for El Reno.”

“We’re excited about joining the El Reno community,” said Armin Horn, General Manager. “We have great cars outside and great people inside. We offer a unique buying experience by providing our customers flexible payment terms and excellent service after the vehicle sale so that we can continue to meet their needs and budget.”

“All of us at Car-Mart are looking forward to serving El Reno,” Mr. Horn continued. “We plan to put a smile on our customers’ faces with great vehicles and exceptional customer service. We’re going to do amazing things.”

This new dealership is located at 2119 E. Highway 66, El Reno; the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The dealership is closed on Sundays. Customers can also shop online at Car-Mart.com or begin the financing approval process with Car-Mart’s online application at Car-Mart.com/getapproved .

Car-Mart is celebrating its 40th year in business this year and was recently named to the 2021 list of America’s Best Small Companies by Forbes magazine. Additionally, the company adopted its new tagline, “Keeping You on the Road” last October and has sold over 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

CONTACT: Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944