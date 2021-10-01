checkAd

Stockholm's Largest Energy Provider, Stockholm Exergi, Goes Live On GEP SMART Procurement Software

Expands GEP's unified procurement platform with the addition of sourcing solution to deliver greater value to customers

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Stockholm Exergi, the largest supplier of district heating (heat, cooling and electricity combined) in Sweden, went live on GEP SMART supplier management and contract lifecycle management solutions.

Stockholm Exergi is now expanding the partnership with GEP SMART's sourcing solution to find, evaluate, author and award contracts to suppliers and to more effectively partner with suppliers to deliver value. With an annual revenue of €700 million, Stockholm Exergi uses renewable and recovered energy to provide heat to its customers and plans to be carbon-negative ¾ capturing more CO2 than it emits ¾ by 2025. Stockholm Exergi is a leader in renewable energy. It uses GEP SOFTWARE to foster stronger relationships with suppliers and drive greater value to customers, shareholders and the environment.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables global enterprises to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

