Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for At Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19 and Flu Detection

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combined home collection kit that detects COVID-19 and influenza A/B simultaneously in individuals as young as 2 years of age. The kit will be available at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines, which may include experiencing symptoms, being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if asked to be tested by a health care provider.

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

“Our newest home collection kit makes it convenient for individuals, including children over the age of 2, to take the test in the safety of their homes,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “In time for flu season, the single test helps doctors and individuals make more informed treatment decisions given that symptoms of COVID-19 and flu are similar.”

Individuals infected with COVID-19 and flu may experience similar symptoms such as fever, runny and/or stuffy nose and cough. The kit helps people test for both flu and COVID-19 in the safety of their home and avoid the risk of spreading the virus to others. The kit uses a short nasal swab that is inserted into the lower nostril, making it more comfortable and easier for individuals and parents to collect samples at home.

Starting in early October, adults 18 and over, as well as parents and guardians of children 2-17 years of age, can request the combined collection kit online through Pixel by Labcorp. In addition, physicians can order the collection kit for children as young as 2 years old directly from their electronic medical record system. The home collection kit is shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight and will include a prepaid return envelope. Test results are available on average between 1-2 days after Labcorp receives the completed collection kit. In most cases, results are available in one day after the kit is received. Results can be accessed conveniently through an individual’s Pixel by Labcorp account, and results from physician ordered tests will be available online through the patient portal and the Labcorp Patient app.