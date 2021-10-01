Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Deliver Open Letter to Shareholders

AB Value Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively with AB Value, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.70% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (the “Company”), today delivered an open letter to the Company’s shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

We appreciate the support and feedback we have received from shareholders so far. With the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ((the “Company”) and such referenced annual meeting, the “Annual Meeting”) less than a week away, your support will be the first and most critical step toward setting the Company on track to restore — and then maximize — the value of your investment. This is why we are urging you to vote on the BLUE proxy card to reconstitute the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) by voting “FOR” our four highly qualified, independent nominees— Andrew T. Berger, Mark Riegel, Sandra Elizabeth Taylor and Rhonda J. Parish (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Nominees”).

As the Annual Meeting draws near, shareholders should be on high alert for last-minute scare tactics from the Board, including its recent threats of management turnover and harm to the Immaculate Confection relationship if a majority of directors are replaced at the Company. AB Value Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “AB Value”) has invested $4 million of our own capital in the Company’s shares. Our interest is aligned with ALL shareholders. We want the Company to be successful. Shareholders should question why the presence of three new highly qualified, independent directors, would cause management turnover. We believe it is just a red herring.

If the Board was truly concerned about material executive departures and the effect of Board turnover on the relationship with the Company’s largest franchisee (the same franchisee which the Board launched a lawsuit against in FY 2021), why did it wait until several days before the Annual Meeting to disclose these concerns to shareholders? If legitimate, why were these concerns never outlined in the Company’s investor materials or proxy statement or included as risk factors in recent financial disclosures? We believe the answer is clear—the Board is trying to intimidate shareholders and undermine the campaign by AB Value and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) for long overdue change.