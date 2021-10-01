checkAd

Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Deliver Open Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 16:19  |  53   |   |   

AB Value Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively with AB Value, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.70% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (the “Company”), today delivered an open letter to the Company’s shareholders.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

We appreciate the support and feedback we have received from shareholders so far. With the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ((the “Company”) and such referenced annual meeting, the “Annual Meeting”) less than a week away, your support will be the first and most critical step toward setting the Company on track to restore — and then maximize — the value of your investment. This is why we are urging you to vote on the BLUE proxy card to reconstitute the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) by voting “FOR” our four highly qualified, independent nominees— Andrew T. Berger, Mark Riegel, Sandra Elizabeth Taylor and Rhonda J. Parish (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Nominees”).

As the Annual Meeting draws near, shareholders should be on high alert for last-minute scare tactics from the Board, including its recent threats of management turnover and harm to the Immaculate Confection relationship if a majority of directors are replaced at the Company. AB Value Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “AB Value”) has invested $4 million of our own capital in the Company’s shares. Our interest is aligned with ALL shareholders. We want the Company to be successful. Shareholders should question why the presence of three new highly qualified, independent directors, would cause management turnover. We believe it is just a red herring.

If the Board was truly concerned about material executive departures and the effect of Board turnover on the relationship with the Company’s largest franchisee (the same franchisee which the Board launched a lawsuit against in FY 2021), why did it wait until several days before the Annual Meeting to disclose these concerns to shareholders? If legitimate, why were these concerns never outlined in the Company’s investor materials or proxy statement or included as risk factors in recent financial disclosures? We believe the answer is clear—the Board is trying to intimidate shareholders and undermine the campaign by AB Value and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) for long overdue change.

Seite 1 von 5
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Deliver Open Letter to Shareholders AB Value Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively with AB Value, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.70% of the outstanding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Asks Critical Questions of AB Value on Behalf of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Notifies Stockholders of Immaculate Confection’s Concerns Regarding AB Value’s Misleading Public Comments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Corrects the Record Regarding AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Inaccurate Statements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Highlights Strong Director Nominees and Transformative Strategy to Increase Stockholder Value in Letter to Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, Both Recommend Shareholders Vote on the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain’s Blue Proxy Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Comments on Proxy Advisory Reports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Announce “Town Hall”-Style Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain File Lawsuit to Hold Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Board Accountable for Acts to Disenfranchise Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Candidates Rhonda J. Parish, Mark Riegel and Sandra Elizabeth Taylor Issue Letter to Shareholders About Proxy Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten