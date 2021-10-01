

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2021 / 16:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TeamViewer AG

b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction

As disclosed in the securities prospectus of the company dated 11 September 2019, an agreement exists between Mr. Steil and the main shareholder of the company, pursuant to which the main shareholder will grant further 1,765,971 shares of the company to Mr. Steil when certain conditions are fulfilled (cf. notification published on 5 October 2020). These conditions are now fulfilled. Settlement will not occur prior to 1 December 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

