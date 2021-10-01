checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2021 / 16:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Gaiser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
As disclosed in the securities prospectus of the company dated 11 September 2019, an agreement exists between Mr. Gaiser and the main shareholder of the company, pursuant to which the main shareholder will grant further 884,778 shares of the company to Mr. Gaiser when certain conditions are fulfilled (cf. notification published on 5 October 2020). These conditions are now fulfilled. Settlement will not occur prior to 1 December 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70357  01.10.2021 

