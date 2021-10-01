checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate Development Strategy and Up-Listing

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has engaged the services Dutchess Strategic Advisors ("Dutchess") to assist the Company with its corporate development and strategies, market awareness and up-listing its shares to a national stock exchange.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp Chairman and CEO David Massey stated, "I'm very pleased to announce our partnership with Dutchess Strategic Advisors. Given the Company's significant developments over the past year, we are at an exciting inflection point and felt the need to retain an established and well respected corporate advisory firm with a veteran presence, to assist the company with this next phase of its evolution." He added, "We are looking forward to working with the Dutchess' team in helping us maximize shareholder value."

Jim Mahoney, Managing Partner, Dutchess Strategic Advisors, commented, "We are extremely excited to be working with Dave and the senior management at Solar Integrated Roofing. They've done a remarkable job executing on several strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Our goal is to help the company integrate its operations, develop a wholistic corporate strategy and clearly communicate its value proposition, with ultimate objective of achieving its applicable market value and the listing of its shares on a national exchange."

About Dutchess Strategic Advisors LLC

Dutchess Strategic Advisors offers corporate advisory services for small to medium enterprise, both private and publicly-traded. We assist corporate issuers by applying data-driven insights toward establishing strategic development and planning, which includes: Comprehensive Due Diligence, M&A and Post-Deal Integration, Restructurings, Corporate Governance and Communications, Digital Marketing Strategies, Financial Modeling, Accounting Review and Best Practices, Risk Management, Board Formation and Composition, SEC Compliance and Market Trading Analysis, Optimal Capital Raising Strategies, Up-listing and Market Awareness Strategies.

Dutchess Strategic Advisors is a unit of Dutchess Capital which has provided principal-based financing and advisory services for publicly-traded and pre-IPO growth companies worldwide for over 25 years. For more information please visit www.dutchesscapital.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

