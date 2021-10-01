Published Neurosurgery Case Report Underscores Clinical Value of IB Software

Affiliated Hospital Purchases IB Clinic for Automated AnalysisMILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms announced a recent publication in …

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF) , a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms announced a recent publication in Neurosurgery Open that illustrates the clinical impact of its neuro oncology software solutions for both neurosurgery and tissue diagnosis of high-grade brain tumors.

The on-going challenge with the treatment of brain tumors is that new or recurrent tumor can appear the same as treatment effect on traditional postcontrast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images. Today's standard of care requires either many weeks of follow-up imaging or an invasive surgical biopsy to confirm diagnosis. Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited, has developed and validated a non-invasive, timely and quantitative imaging solution that addresses this issue.

For the published study, IB Clinic®, which is IB's non-invasive, neuro-oncology platform, was used to distinguish brain tumor tissue from treatment effect. The results explained the discordance between the intraoperative assessment and the pathologic diagnosis suggesting that IB Clinic should be routinely used to optimize surgical guidance and pathologic diagnosis, which in turn would lead to optimized treatment management and patient outcomes.

"We are relying on FTB maps more routinely in our clinical practice as well as our weekly comprehensive multidiscipline brain tumor boards. They have proven to provide information that can help interpret MRI findings and optimize treatment for our patients," said Dr. Jennifer Connelly, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Neuro-oncology Program at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and lead author of the paper.

The case report authors are clinicians and scientists from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW, Milwaukee, WI), which is affiliated with Froedtert Health (Milwaukee, WI). For more than a decade, Froedtert Health's radiology department have used IB software for analyzing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) datasets within the OsiriX (Mac based) environment which requires manual user intervention. Froedtert Health has recently acquired the upgraded IB Clinic - Container edition, which automatically generates quantitative rCBV and Delta T1 maps. This platform-independent processing application networks with scanners and PACS (picture archiving and communication system) and requires no manual intervention.