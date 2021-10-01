Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Voice Assistant Application Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Channel Integration (Websites, Mobile Applications), Application Area (Smart Banking, Connected Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Voice Assistant Application Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the Voice Assistant Application Market include advancements in voice-based AI technologies, rising adoption of voice-enabled devices, increasing focus on customer engagement, and emergence of low-code platforms for voice assistant applications.

By component, the solutions segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Voice assistant application solutions comprise standalone as well as integrated solutions. They offer foundational capabilities for enhancing conversational experiences, such as communication based on multiple languages, dispatching, questions & answers (Q&A), and conversational insights. These solutions are developed with more upgrading cognitive computing technologies, which can perform multiple requests and complex tasks, such as scheduling a meeting or booking an air ticket.

By channel integration, the mobile applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Voice assistants running on mobile apps are integrated with speech recognition and NLP technology to recognize speech and human conversations. These voice assistants help businesses in the real-time monitoring of customer behaviors, trends, and interactions. Voice assistant applications are widely adopted by companies for better customer engagement, marketing, branding, reduced costs, and multiple interaction channels.