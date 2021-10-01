checkAd

Acreage Holdings Acquires Cultivation, Processing, and Retail Operations in Ohio

Establishes Vertically Integrated Operations Including a 70,000 sq. Foot Cultivation and Processing Facility and 5 Operating Retail Stores

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the closing of the acquisitions of cultivation, processing and retail operations in Ohio by its subsidiary, High Street Capital Partners, LLC (“High Street”). As previously announced, Acreage entered into purchase agreements for these operations in Ohio during the summer of 2018 for the total purchase price of approximately $7.1 million in cash, $7.1 million in notes and 1.1 million shares of High Street, which are convertible into shares of Acreage, with the remaining $3.3 million worth of notes repaid today. Under the terms of the agreements, Acreage acquired all of the membership interests of Greenleaf Gardens, LLC, which operates a cultivation license in Ohio, Greenleaf Therapeutics, LLC, which operates a processing license in Ohio and Greenleaf Apothecaries, LLC, which operates five retail dispensaries in Ohio (together “Greenleaf”). Upon completion of these acquisitions, Acreage will subsequently consolidate the results of Greenleaf into its consolidated financial statements.

OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cultivation and Processing:
    • Greenleaf’s cultivation and processing operations are located in a 70,000 square foot facility in Middlefield, OH, and include 8 acres of land which will allow for future expansion.
    • Greenleaf produces a variety of high-quality cannabis products including edibles, vapes, concentrates, tinctures, capsules and flower.
    • In addition to direct sales through its retail dispensaries, Greenleaf also sells product through its wholesale channels to 40 of the 56 medical cannabis dispensaries currently operating in Ohio.
  • Retail Operations:
    • Greenleaf’s retail operations in Ohio include 5 operational dispensaries, branded The Botanist, in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Wickliffe.
    • Greenleaf is a leading cannabis retailer in the state of Ohio with an average of 30,000 transactions per month and an estimated retail market share of approximately 20%.
