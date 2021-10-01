DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT 01.10.2021 / 16:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- FYI and Alcoa sign a binding Terms Sheet for development of HPA refining project to create market leading integrated high quality HPA business

- Forecast construction costs for primary HPA production facility expected to be met by Alcoa contributions

- Joint development terms agreed including alignment on HPA growth options, development framework and pathway to future joint venture

- Development and funding path to construction and production agreed and de-risked

- Agreed HPA project strategy has potential global implications for HPA production, including downstream opportunities



FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) ("FYI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Term Sheet with Alcoa of Australia Limited (Alcoa) for the joint development of FYI's high quality alumina (HPA) project. The term sheet sets out the pathway to a future joint venture, subject to final investment decisions by both parties.

A joint development with Alcoa is considered by FYI to be the surest pathway to de-risk and progress the development of the project and to ensure its success once in production. The involvement of Alcoa will help to transform the HPA project from the current R&D and design stage to reality.

The execution of the binding Term Sheet Agreement follows the finalisation of the MOU review period as outlined in previous announcements of 8th September 2020 and 6th May 2021. The Term Sheet formalises the two companies' intent to jointly develop FYI's demonstrated innovative, high quality, HPA project.

The joint development is expected to unlock significant project value by combining Alcoa's technical expertise and experience in the construction and operation of refining facilities with FYI's innovative HPA processing flowsheet, industry knowledge and customer contacts. It will progress FYI's long term HPA strategy as outlined in the Company's definitive feasibility study of March 2021.