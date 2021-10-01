checkAd

DGAP-News FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021, 16:34  |  97   |   |   

DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT

01.10.2021 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key points

- FYI and Alcoa sign a binding Terms Sheet for development of HPA refining project to create market leading integrated high quality HPA business

- Forecast construction costs for primary HPA production facility expected to be met by Alcoa contributions

- Joint development terms agreed including alignment on HPA growth options, development framework and pathway to future joint venture

- Development and funding path to construction and production agreed and de-risked

- Agreed HPA project strategy has potential global implications for HPA production, including downstream opportunities


FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) ("FYI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Term Sheet with Alcoa of Australia Limited (Alcoa) for the joint development of FYI's high quality alumina (HPA) project. The term sheet sets out the pathway to a future joint venture, subject to final investment decisions by both parties.

A joint development with Alcoa is considered by FYI to be the surest pathway to de-risk and progress the development of the project and to ensure its success once in production. The involvement of Alcoa will help to transform the HPA project from the current R&D and design stage to reality.

The execution of the binding Term Sheet Agreement follows the finalisation of the MOU review period as outlined in previous announcements of 8th September 2020 and 6th May 2021. The Term Sheet formalises the two companies' intent to jointly develop FYI's demonstrated innovative, high quality, HPA project.

The joint development is expected to unlock significant project value by combining Alcoa's technical expertise and experience in the construction and operation of refining facilities with FYI's innovative HPA processing flowsheet, industry knowledge and customer contacts. It will progress FYI's long term HPA strategy as outlined in the Company's definitive feasibility study of March 2021.

Seite 1 von 6
FYI Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ein neuer SUPER-TREND! FYI Resources LTD WKN: A0RDPF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT 01.10.2021 / 16:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Key points - FYI and Alcoa …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Mitteilung über Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen Übernahmeangebots
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG refinanziert EUR 88,0 Millionen Projektportfolio zu deutlich besseren Konditionen
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG wollen der ...
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Neuer Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE erwartet für 2021 deutliches Übertreffen der eigenen EBIT-Prognose und für Q3 ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Interview: FYI Resources MD Roland Hill zum Alcoa-Deal!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
01.10.21goldinvest.de: FYI Resources und Alcoa einigen sich auf 35%/65% JV-Rahmen
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
29.09.21goldinvest.de: Australien stellt 2 Mrd. Dollar für kritische Mineralien bereit
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
26.09.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
20.09.21goldinvest.de: Japan und China sichern sich Vormachtstellung im Batterie-Separatoren-Geschäft
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
19.09.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
16.09.21goldinvest.de: Australischer ESG Trust wird Großaktionär bei FYI Resources
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14.09.21goldinvest.de: FYI Resources erwartet „starke und solide“ Partnerschaft mit Alcoa
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
08.09.21goldinvest.de: FYI Resources und Ecograf wollen Performance von Li-Ionen-Batterien verbessern
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare