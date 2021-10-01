Trina Solar shows Future-Proof Power at Intersolar Europe Live and On-Demand

Munich (ots) - Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading

global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has launched Trina Solar

Live [ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ], a hybrid event platform, in an innovative

approach to exhibiting at this year's Intersolar Europe. It combines the

in-person booth experience with a virtual event providing the option to

participate in a booth tour, panel discussions with industry leaders, product

showcases, and make appointments with the Trina Solar Europe team in person or

online.



While many people in the industry welcome in-person events slowly returning to

our agendas, Trina Solar Live creates a virtual channel for those wishing to

attend Trina Solar's booth and talks at Intersolar Europe but can't travel to

Munich. Online visitors can access the program, book sessions, then watch via

the live stream. There is also the function to book meetings with their

corresponding Trina Solar salesperson face to face or online. Part of the team

will be available in Munich and other colleagues will attend the event

virtually.





Trina Solar's program covers pertinent topics for the solar sector, looking atthe PV industry now and in the future together with many partners, plus thelatest in the company's own and partners´ product innovation. The team will alsodemonstrate the progress of the 600W+ industry alliance in creating a newecosystem for 210mm modules.Trina Solar will also explain how the company's cutting-edge Vertex portfolio ofultra-high power modules for rooftops and ground mount plays a part infuture-proof energy supply, including the new N-type technologies based on theVertex platform.The Trina Solar exhibition experience will showcase the full range of energysolutions on offer. Intersolar Europe will be an opportunity to learn more aboutthe engineering behind TrinaTracker's industry-leading tracker solutions,optimized for the 210mm large cell modules and fresh from rigorous product testsdemonstrating their reliability in all weathers across different terrains. TrinaStorage will also showcase their large-scale storage solutions, which isprevalent; as demand grows for solar in Europe, storage is becoming a keytalking point.Gonzalo de la Viña, Head of European Module Business at Trina Solar, commented:"We are very grateful for the strong collaboration we have with our partnersthroughout the industry, which help us to come closer to our goal of makingsolar energy accessible for everyone. Many of our partners will be presentduring Intersolar Europe and also in our virtual Trina Solar Live program. Wecongratulate Intersolar Europe for being one of the most significant solarevents in our region, celebrating 30 years of bringing the industry together andfacilitating the vital collaboration needed to drive Europe's renewable powerneeds."Trina Solar will be on booth A6.470 at Intersolar, to be held October 6-8 atMesse München, Munich. To access the Trina Solar Live platform, follow the link[ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ] and access instructions.Image: https://bit.ly/2XXwcvECaption: Trina Solar leads the way to Future-Proof Power for Europe at thisyear's Intersolar Europe (booth A6.470) and on its virtual platform atlive.trinasolar.com.Source: Trina SolarAbout Trina Solar (688599.SH)Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic(PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products,applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Throughconstant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward bycreating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy.Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around theworld for the benefit of all of humanity.As of December 2020, Trina Solar delivered more than 70 GW of solar modulesworldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV projectdevelopment, financing, design, construction, operations and management, andone-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connectedover 5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launchedthe Energy IoT brand in 2018, and is now aiming to be a global leader in smartenergy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai StockExchange. For more information, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/eu-en .Contact:Trina Solar EuropeMichael KatzTel.: +49 89 122 8492 60E-Mail: mailto:michael.katz@trinasolar.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117279/5035539OTS: Trina Solar (Germany) GmbH