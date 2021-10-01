checkAd

Trina Solar shows Future-Proof Power at Intersolar Europe Live and On-Demand

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.10.2021, 16:45  |  81   |   |   

Munich (ots) - Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading
global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has launched Trina Solar
Live [ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ], a hybrid event platform, in an innovative
approach to exhibiting at this year's Intersolar Europe. It combines the
in-person booth experience with a virtual event providing the option to
participate in a booth tour, panel discussions with industry leaders, product
showcases, and make appointments with the Trina Solar Europe team in person or
online.

While many people in the industry welcome in-person events slowly returning to
our agendas, Trina Solar Live creates a virtual channel for those wishing to
attend Trina Solar's booth and talks at Intersolar Europe but can't travel to
Munich. Online visitors can access the program, book sessions, then watch via
the live stream. There is also the function to book meetings with their
corresponding Trina Solar salesperson face to face or online. Part of the team
will be available in Munich and other colleagues will attend the event
virtually.

Trina Solar's program covers pertinent topics for the solar sector, looking at
the PV industry now and in the future together with many partners, plus the
latest in the company's own and partners´ product innovation. The team will also
demonstrate the progress of the 600W+ industry alliance in creating a new
ecosystem for 210mm modules.

Trina Solar will also explain how the company's cutting-edge Vertex portfolio of
ultra-high power modules for rooftops and ground mount plays a part in
future-proof energy supply, including the new N-type technologies based on the
Vertex platform.

The Trina Solar exhibition experience will showcase the full range of energy
solutions on offer. Intersolar Europe will be an opportunity to learn more about
the engineering behind TrinaTracker's industry-leading tracker solutions,
optimized for the 210mm large cell modules and fresh from rigorous product tests
demonstrating their reliability in all weathers across different terrains. Trina
Storage will also showcase their large-scale storage solutions, which is
prevalent; as demand grows for solar in Europe, storage is becoming a key
talking point.

Gonzalo de la Viña, Head of European Module Business at Trina Solar, commented:
"We are very grateful for the strong collaboration we have with our partners
throughout the industry, which help us to come closer to our goal of making
solar energy accessible for everyone. Many of our partners will be present
during Intersolar Europe and also in our virtual Trina Solar Live program. We
congratulate Intersolar Europe for being one of the most significant solar
events in our region, celebrating 30 years of bringing the industry together and
facilitating the vital collaboration needed to drive Europe's renewable power
needs."

Trina Solar will be on booth A6.470 at Intersolar, to be held October 6-8 at
Messe München, Munich. To access the Trina Solar Live platform, follow the link
[ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ] and access instructions.

Image: https://bit.ly/2XXwcvE

Caption: Trina Solar leads the way to Future-Proof Power for Europe at this
year's Intersolar Europe (booth A6.470) and on its virtual platform at
live.trinasolar.com.

Source: Trina Solar

About Trina Solar (688599.SH)

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic
(PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products,
applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through
constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by
creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy.
Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the
world for the benefit of all of humanity.

As of December 2020, Trina Solar delivered more than 70 GW of solar modules
worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project
development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and
one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected
over 5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched
the Energy IoT brand in 2018, and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart
energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock
Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/eu-en .

Contact:

Trina Solar Europe
Michael Katz
Tel.: +49 89 122 8492 60
E-Mail: mailto:michael.katz@trinasolar.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117279/5035539
OTS: Trina Solar (Germany) GmbH



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trina Solar shows Future-Proof Power at Intersolar Europe Live and On-Demand Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has launched Trina Solar Live [ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ], a hybrid event platform, in an innovative approach to exhibiting at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
3M startet mit einem Zukunftsevent in eine neue Ära des virtuellen Austauschs und der ...
Ola Källenius zur Abspaltung von Daimler Truck: "Es geht um Schnelligkeit, Agilität und unternehmerische Freiheit und natürlich auch ...
EANS-DD: Correction: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG / Biogena Group verkauft den Teilbetrieb NICApur an NICApur Micronutrition ...
Meilenstein für bauliche Modernisierung des nordrhein-westfälischen Justizvollzugs / ...
NRW-Ministerin für Kultur und Wissenschaft weiht Außenplastiken an der FH Bielefeld ein ...
Trina Solar shows Future-Proof Power at Intersolar Europe Live and On-Demand
Bundesfachtagung Gerüstbau 2021 erstmals in hybrider Form (FOTO)
Arasan kündigt mit der Markteinführung seiner Soundwire PHY IP eine umfassende MIPI ...
Titel
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
AMADEUS Group als Hauptaussteller auf der Expo Real 2021
Ausgezeichnet: Financial Advisors Award 2021 für ÖKOWORLD KLIMA / Der bereits im Jahr 2007 aufgelegte ...
IT-Unternehmen TIMOCOM setzt seit Jahren auf New Work und baut Vorreiterrolle aus
6G-Netz der Zukunft: Ericsson und MIT arbeiten am Null-Energie-Gerät (FOTO)
Galderma und CETAPHIL® kündigen erneutes Engagement für ökologische ...
REWE wirbt um "Gamer" / Neue Arbeitgeber-Kampagne "Bring dich ins Spiel - als Azubi ...
EuGH im Dieselabgasskandal: Das Thermofenster der Volkswagen AG ist unzulässig (FOTO)
Mindtree von Great Place to Work® als einer von India's Best Workplaces(TM) for Women 2021 ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:15 UhrIncyte Announces Full Results From Phase 3 TRuE-V Program Evaluating Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura) in Patients With Vitiligo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11:08 UhrMerkels Hinterlassenschaft hat noch eine lange Halbwertszeit
Tichys Einblick | Kommentare
10:57 UhrExplorations-Treffer allerorts: Osisko Metals und Aurania Resources landen weitere Volltreffer!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
10:56 UhrTAAT Global Quartalszahlen – Bruttogewinn steigt um über 1.000%!
bullvestor | Kommentare
Anzeige
10:10 UhrStubaier Gletscher startet Winterbetrieb am 8.10.
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
09:55 UhrSprunghafter Anstieg: Mehr als eintausend illegale Migranten aus Polen nach Brandenburg im September
Tichys Einblick | Kommentare
09:40 UhrBMW-Aktie: Dank immer weiter steigender Gewinne ein Schnäppchen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09:39 UhrJamaika, Ampel oder was? Jetzt muss endlich mal wieder regiert und gestaltet werden!
FinanceNewsTV | Interviews
09:39 UhrWie man 10.000 Euro langfristig investieren kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09:37 UhrAlibaba-Aktie & Ant Financial: Neue Regeln?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare