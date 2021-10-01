Trina Solar shows Future-Proof Power at Intersolar Europe Live and On-Demand
Munich (ots) - Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading
global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has launched Trina Solar
Live [ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ], a hybrid event platform, in an innovative
approach to exhibiting at this year's Intersolar Europe. It combines the
in-person booth experience with a virtual event providing the option to
participate in a booth tour, panel discussions with industry leaders, product
showcases, and make appointments with the Trina Solar Europe team in person or
online.
While many people in the industry welcome in-person events slowly returning to
our agendas, Trina Solar Live creates a virtual channel for those wishing to
attend Trina Solar's booth and talks at Intersolar Europe but can't travel to
Munich. Online visitors can access the program, book sessions, then watch via
the live stream. There is also the function to book meetings with their
corresponding Trina Solar salesperson face to face or online. Part of the team
will be available in Munich and other colleagues will attend the event
virtually.
Trina Solar's program covers pertinent topics for the solar sector, looking at
the PV industry now and in the future together with many partners, plus the
latest in the company's own and partners´ product innovation. The team will also
demonstrate the progress of the 600W+ industry alliance in creating a new
ecosystem for 210mm modules.
Trina Solar will also explain how the company's cutting-edge Vertex portfolio of
ultra-high power modules for rooftops and ground mount plays a part in
future-proof energy supply, including the new N-type technologies based on the
Vertex platform.
The Trina Solar exhibition experience will showcase the full range of energy
solutions on offer. Intersolar Europe will be an opportunity to learn more about
the engineering behind TrinaTracker's industry-leading tracker solutions,
optimized for the 210mm large cell modules and fresh from rigorous product tests
demonstrating their reliability in all weathers across different terrains. Trina
Storage will also showcase their large-scale storage solutions, which is
prevalent; as demand grows for solar in Europe, storage is becoming a key
talking point.
Gonzalo de la Viña, Head of European Module Business at Trina Solar, commented:
"We are very grateful for the strong collaboration we have with our partners
throughout the industry, which help us to come closer to our goal of making
solar energy accessible for everyone. Many of our partners will be present
during Intersolar Europe and also in our virtual Trina Solar Live program. We
congratulate Intersolar Europe for being one of the most significant solar
events in our region, celebrating 30 years of bringing the industry together and
facilitating the vital collaboration needed to drive Europe's renewable power
needs."
Trina Solar will be on booth A6.470 at Intersolar, to be held October 6-8 at
Messe München, Munich. To access the Trina Solar Live platform, follow the link
[ https://live.trinasolar.com/ ] and access instructions.
About Trina Solar (688599.SH)
Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic
(PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products,
applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through
constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by
creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy.
Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the
world for the benefit of all of humanity.
As of December 2020, Trina Solar delivered more than 70 GW of solar modules
worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project
development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and
one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected
over 5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched
the Energy IoT brand in 2018, and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart
energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock
Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/eu-en .
Contact:
Trina Solar Europe
Michael Katz
Tel.: +49 89 122 8492 60
E-Mail: mailto:michael.katz@trinasolar.com
