checkAd

Westlake Doubles its Portfolio in High-Growth North American Building Products Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 16:44  |  49   |   |   

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Boral Limited’s North American building products businesses in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows for $2.15 billion in an all-cash transaction.

“This transaction effectively doubles the size of our portfolio in the high-growth North American building products segment,” said Westlake President and Chief Executive Officer Albert Chao. “The North American building products segment, based on market analysis for new construction and remodel and repair, is expected to grow by approximately 15% during the next three years, and Boral’s high-quality architectural solutions and premium products will help us extend our leading position in the North America building products segment. We look forward to welcoming the Boral employees to the Westlake family and realizing the tremendous opportunities to grow the combined businesses.”

Boral’s North American building products businesses employ approximately 4,600 employees at 29 manufacturing sites in the United States and Mexico. Boral’s North American building products businesses generated revenues in excess of $1 billion during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

“We believe that this acquisition makes our business much stronger today,” continued Chao. “With this acquisition, we have significantly increased scale, added product and geographical diversity, improved our sustainable products positioning, and enhanced our growth prospects. We expect the deal to be accretive to earnings in the first full year of combined operations.”

The acquisition comes after Westlake recently closed on its acquisitions of Dimex LLC, which processes recycled plastic materials to manufacture home and lifestyle products, such as landscape edging, home and office matting, and marine deck edging; and of LASCO Fittings LLC, a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of injected-molded PVC fittings.

The acquisitions position Westlake at the forefront of the burgeoning building products and construction markets, with durable and sustainable materials and create opportunities for further product innovations.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's website at www.westlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction, including expected synergies, accretion and growth, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Westlake’s control. Actual results could differ materially based on risks and uncertainties described in Westlake’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in February 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC in May 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC in August 2021, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and Westlake’s other SEC filings. These filings also discuss some of the important risk factors and other factors identified that may affect Westlake’s business, results of operations and financial condition. Westlake undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Westlake Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westlake Doubles its Portfolio in High-Growth North American Building Products Market Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Boral Limited’s North American building products businesses in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows for $2.15 billion in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Westlake Reiterates Its Commitment to Company-Wide Continuous Improvement in Its 2020 ESG Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Westlake Contributes $250,000 to the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Westlake Completes Acquisition of Dimex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten