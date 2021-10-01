Alm. Brand sells Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S and upgrades full-year profit guidance

“With the sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension, we will be able to focus specifically on non-life insurance going forward. The acquisition of Codan’s Danish business and the subsequent merger and integration of the two companies will position us strongly to create value for our customers and owners in the years ahead.”

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“We have thoroughly investigated the strategic opportunities for the life insurance business. Not only is the sale a perfect match for our life insurance activities, it also underlines our efforts to further sharpen the Alm. Brand Group’s focus. The sale marks yet another step towards the new and enlarged Alm. Brand with a strong market position in the non-life insurance market and a clear ambition to offer our customers the best insurances in the market.”

The sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension

Alm. Brand and Nordic I&P have today entered into a conditional agreement on the sale of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension. The transaction is subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The sale is a consequence of the decision to investigate strategic alternatives for Alm. Brand Liv og Pension described in company announcement no. 13/2021 of 17 June 2021.

Under the agreement, Nordic I&P will take over all shares of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension. The sale will be effected by cash payment of DKK 1,100 million. At 30 June 2021, the carrying amount of Alm. Brand Liv og Pension’s equity was DKK 538 million after distribution of extraordinary dividends in the amount of DKK 250 million to Alm. Brand Forsikring, and the sale was thus completed at 2.0 times the net asset value.