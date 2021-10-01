checkAd

Adjustment of the Offer Price for the voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Sbanken ASA as a result of the dividend of NOK 4.40 per Share

Oslo, 1 October 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements, including 24 May 2021 (extension of the Offer Period until 7 June 2021) and 7 June (final extension of Offer Period until 14 June 2021, reduction of minimum acceptance condition to 2/3 and an increase of the Offer Price to NOK 108.85), for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

The Offeror currently owns approximately 9.9% of the Shares and has received acceptances from approximately 81.3% of the Shares not already owned by the Offeror. Following settlement of the Offer, the Offeror will hold approximately 91.2% of the Shares and votes in the Company.

As announced by the Company on 1 October 2021, the Company has decided to make a dividend distribution in the amount of NOK 4.40 per Share (the “Dividend”) to its eligible shareholders. As set out in Section 3.2 (Offer Price) and Section 3.8 (Amendments to the Offer) of the Offer Document, the offer price, currently at NOK 108.85 per Share (the “Offer Price”), may be adjusted to compensate for the distribution of dividends by the Company.

The Offeror hereby announces that the Offer Price is reduced by NOK 4.40 per Share to NOK 104.45 per Share. Including the Dividend of NOK 4.40 per Share, the total compensation to shareholders that have accepted the Offer remains unchanged at NOK 108.85 per Share. The Offer Price (as revised) is still subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer as set out in the Offer Document, including further adjustments.

No other amendment to the Offer than the adjustment to the Offer Price is made in this announcement. The full terms and conditions of the Offer are set out in the Offer Document and previously announced amendments to the Offer.

Oslo Børs, in its capacity as take-over supervisory authority in Norway, has approved this amendment to the Offer.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

