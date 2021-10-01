Wasatch Launches Long/Short Alpha Fund
Wasatch Global Investors announced today the launch of the Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund (WALSX/WGLSX). The Fund will typically purchase U.S. common stocks (“long” equity positions) in what Wasatch believes are promising companies and sell short those stocks (“short” equity positions) in companies it expects to underperform.
Under normal conditions, the Fund intends to maintain a net long exposure to the market (measured as the market value of the long positions minus the short positions). The goal is to allow the Fund to benefit from a rising market while still affording some protection from a falling market. The Fund will have the flexibility to invest in companies across all market capitalization levels but expects to invest a significant portion of the portfolio in small- and mid-sized companies.
Mick Rasmussen, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund, said, “In developing the Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund, we have applied Wasatch’s classic fundamental, bottom-up investment analysis with increased support from our internally developed quantitative signals and tools. As a result, we believe we can capture stock-specific alpha with reduced market risk.”
Fund Inception Date: October 1, 2021
Fund Name
Share Classes
Portfolio Management
Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund
Investor – WALSX
Institutional – WGLSX
Mick Rasmussen, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager
About Wasatch Global Investors
Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $39.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
