Wasatch Launches Long/Short Alpha Fund

Wasatch Global Investors announced today the launch of the Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund (WALSX/WGLSX). The Fund will typically purchase U.S. common stocks (“long” equity positions) in what Wasatch believes are promising companies and sell short those stocks (“short” equity positions) in companies it expects to underperform.

Under normal conditions, the Fund intends to maintain a net long exposure to the market (measured as the market value of the long positions minus the short positions). The goal is to allow the Fund to benefit from a rising market while still affording some protection from a falling market. The Fund will have the flexibility to invest in companies across all market capitalization levels but expects to invest a significant portion of the portfolio in small- and mid-sized companies.