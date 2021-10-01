checkAd

Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 16:55  |  55   |   |   

2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes Proofpoint in second consecutive year for ongoing cloud-based email security innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that for the second straight year it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award at the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

The importance of an effective email security solution for organizations cannot be understated. Email remains the No. 1 threat vector for cybersecurity attacks, with 94% of threats starting with an email. The costs of these attacks can be devastating. The latest FBI report shows that email fraud represented the largest financial losses in 2020—nearly $1.9 billion—which is 44% of the total reported losses.

Further, 75% of ransomware is delivered by email, and email phishing has become the most profitable and popular method for threat actors to gain initial access to corporate networks. Fifty-seven percent of organizations experienced a successful credential phishing attack last year, and U.S. organizations are particularly vulnerable to people-centric attacks.

Phishing has a low entry barrier for cybercriminals with a high-value return. These emails are very easy to create, require little technical knowledge and most importantly, depend solely on one user clicking to succeed. Eighty-five percent of breaches involved a human element according to the most recent Verizon DBIR. Unfortunately, threat actors actively use social engineering to convince people to click a link or open an attachment—often by exploiting their instinctive decisions without proper vetting.

“With remote and hybrid work in the spotlight, people are increasingly the target when it comes to these and other cyber threats, making a people-centric approach to cybersecurity necessary to fortifying the human element against advanced threats, data loss, and compliance risks,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy, Proofpoint. “Proofpoint has blocked millions of malicious messages from ransomware-linked threat actors, and we block 45,000 fraud attempts each day. We are committed to developing security innovations that protect people from today’s most damaging threats.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes Proofpoint in second consecutive year for ongoing cloud-based email security innovationSUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...