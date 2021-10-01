Monday Deadline for Investors to Actively Participate in Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ITRM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/itrm .

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (3) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/itrm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Iterum you have until October 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.

