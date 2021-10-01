Cirrus Logic Appoints Marvell Technology’s Raghib Hussain to Board of Directors

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has announced that Raghib Hussain has been named to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Sept. 29. Hussain currently serves as president, Products and Technologies, for Marvell Technology, Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Raghib to the Cirrus Logic Board of Directors,” said John Forsyth, president and chief executive officer, Cirrus Logic. “With a deep knowledge of the semiconductor industry, strong technical expertise and a track record of operational and strategic success, Raghib will be a valuable addition to the Cirrus Logic team as we look to drive continued financial growth through innovation in mixed-signal products.”