checkAd

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $750,000

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 17:25  |  71   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY) ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY) ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $750,000 with two institutional investors.

The Company has issued a total of 4,411,900 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $750,023.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share (a "Common Share") and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until October 1 2023. Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on Company's projects in British Columbia.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on February 2, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $45,000 representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company also issued 264,714 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until October 1, 2023.

The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on exploring and advancing gold copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions that host the potential for making world class discoveries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666448/Goldplay-Arranges-and-Closes-Flow-Th ...

Goldplay Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $750,000 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY) ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Goldplay Begins Trading on the US OTCQB Market
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21GOLDINVEST-Videointerview: Goldplay Mining mit potenziell transformativer Akquisition
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare