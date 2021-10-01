checkAd

DGAP-News STARTING TODAY, SMALL BUSINESSES IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington
STARTING TODAY, SMALL BUSINESSES IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE

01.10.2021 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast today announced that small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties, may now apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award $1 million in grants to 100 eligible businesses in these two counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses statewide.

Comcast RISE Investment Fund

Starting today, October 1, and through October 14, eligible businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in November. Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants, may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, eligibility requirements, and how to apply by watching this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXVAf3-Mxys&t=21s

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for 'Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,' provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color nationwide to apply for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

