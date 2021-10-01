Levitee Labs Announces Listing On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand stated, “Since our initial listing in Canada, we have been fortunate to receive inquiries from investors internationally. It has been an important priority for the Company to make our shares available to investors outside of Canada, and the Frankfurt listing is a key milestone in this process.” Mr. Farmand Continued, “Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an opportunity for Levitee to increase shareholder value by further raising market awareness and expanding our investor base throughout European and Global markets.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the " Company " or " Levitee Labs ”) (CSE: LVT); (OTCPK: LVTTF); (FSE: 7H7), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that its Common Shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol “7H7”. The common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

The Company anticipates the FSE listing may increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment opportunities in Levitee Labs from investors in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the rest of Europe.

The FSE is the world’s third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover, dealing in securities, and is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specialized in developing and distributing premium functional mushroom supplements sold via online portals; ACT Medical Centres, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.