Notice to the Holders of The 274 999 943.70€ 0.125% Bonds due 07 September 2026 Issued by REMY COINTREAU (the Issuer) and Convertible Into New Shares and or Exchangeable for Existing Shares of REMY COINTREAU (the Bonds)
Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the bonds (the conditions).
Pursuant to the conditions, notice is hereby given to bondholders that, as result of the dividend of € 1.85 per share, payable on October 1st, 2021, to holders of record on September 30, 2021, in accordance with conditions 15.7.2, the calculation agent has determined the new conversion/exchange ratio shall be adjusted from 1.009 (one and 9 thousandths) to 1.011 (one and 11 thousandths), effective October 1st, 2021.
Rémy Cointreau
Société anonyme au capital de 80.842.500,80 euros
Siège social : rue Joseph Pataa – Ancienne rue de la Champagne – 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005530/en/
