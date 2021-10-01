checkAd

Publication of a further supplementary prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 17:38  |  33   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company")
1 October 2021
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Publication of Further Supplementary Prospectus

The Company has today issued a further supplementary prospectus (the "Further Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offer for subscription (the “Offer”), launched by the Company on 12 August 2021, to raise up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £15 million) in each of three classes of shares – Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (renamed from Generalist Shares, following the General Meeting of the Company, held on 21 September 2021), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each and a newly created class of AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“New Shares”). The Further Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 12 August 2021 (“Prospectus”) and the supplementary prospectus published on 22 September 2021.

The Further Supplementary Prospectus has been issued following the material increases in the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Ventures Share and Healthcare Share portfolios (compared to the 31 July 2021 unaudited NAVs reported in the Prospectus), as announced on 22 September 2021.

Investors who have already submitted applications for New Shares, which have been received on behalf of the Company, may withdraw such applications with respect to the Offer, with the Company accepting withdrawals of such applications until 5:30 p.m. on 8 October 2021. Investors should seek their own legal advice in regard to such withdrawal rights. Investors who wish to withdraw their applications under the Offer should contact Downing on 020 7416 7780 or customer@downing.co.uk (no legal, tax or investment advice can be given).

The Further Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available to view at the online viewing facility of the National Storage Mechanism at the following website address: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Further Supplementary Prospectus (along with the supplementary prospectus published on 22 September 2021 and the Prospectus) are available, free of charge from the Company's registered office, St. Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD and on Downing's website at www.downing.co.uk/assets/d4supplementary2 or www.downing.co.uk/d4.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of a further supplementary prospectus Downing FOUR VCT plc (“the Company")1 October 2021LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95Publication of Further Supplementary Prospectus The Company has today issued a further supplementary prospectus (the "Further Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...