Julius Baer completes acquisition of Kuoni Mueller & Partner

Zurich, 1 October 2021 - Julius Baer announced today that the closing of the acquisition of 83% of Zurich-based real estate service provider KMP took place on 1 October 2021. The remaining shares are held by the KMP partners, as minority shareholders, to continue the successful partnership model.

As a result, 40 KMP employees became employees of the Julius Baer Group and Dominik Weber, former majority owner and CEO of KMP, was appointed Head Real Estate Advisory of Julius Baer, while also acting as chairman of KMP. KMP will continue to operate in its established segments and markets under its own brand name.

The new subsidiary KMP is an integral part of Julius Baer's extended holistic real estate offering in Switzerland, and acts as a strategic partner in the areas of real estate portfolio and asset management, brokerage of private and commercial investment real estate, brokerage of private residential real estate, property and construction management, and real estate valuations.