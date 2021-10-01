checkAd

EQS-News Julius Baer completes acquisition of Kuoni Mueller & Partner

EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Julius Baer completes acquisition of Kuoni Mueller & Partner

01.10.2021 / 17:40

The acquisition of 83% of the integrated Swiss real estate service provider Kuoni Mueller & Partner (KMP), announced in July 2021, was successfully closed on 1 October 2021.

Zurich, 1 October 2021 - Julius Baer announced today that the closing of the acquisition of 83% of Zurich-based real estate service provider KMP took place on 1 October 2021. The remaining shares are held by the KMP partners, as minority shareholders, to continue the successful partnership model.

As a result, 40 KMP employees became employees of the Julius Baer Group and Dominik Weber, former majority owner and CEO of KMP, was appointed Head Real Estate Advisory of Julius Baer, while also acting as chairman of KMP. KMP will continue to operate in its established segments and markets under its own brand name.

The new subsidiary KMP is an integral part of Julius Baer's extended holistic real estate offering in Switzerland, and acts as a strategic partner in the areas of real estate portfolio and asset management, brokerage of private and commercial investment real estate, brokerage of private residential real estate, property and construction management, and real estate valuations.

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 486 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


