EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments achieves value growth of 12.6 percent in the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HBM Healthcare Investments' net assets continued to grow in the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year, thanks to the excellent performance of the listed investment in Cathay Biotech in China and contributions from the private companies portfolio. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 12.6 percent to CHF 335.64 as at 30 September 2021, while the share price rose by 6 percent.
Based on these key figures, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a net profit of around CHF 270 million for the first half of the financial year. In the same period of the previous year, a net profit of CHF 441 million was reported.
These figures represent the preliminary result based on the current status of the closing process. The definitive result will be published with the half-year report on 22 October 2021.
Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1237685
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
|
