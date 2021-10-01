checkAd

Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite’s Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 17:52  |  53   |   |   

Nickelodeon today announced the addition of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Mike & Molly, from Warner Bros. Television, to its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Oct. 4. Joining Warner Bros. Television hit sitcoms, including the Emmy Award-winning series Friends and TV’s number-one comedy series Young Sheldon, all six seasons (127 episodes) of Mike & Molly will bow on Nickelodeon’s nighttime programming block through 2025, and will air regularly weekdays from 2 a.m.- 4 a.m. ET/PT.

Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2016. The highly successful Nick at Nite programming block of family comedies also includes popular Warner Bros. Television series Mom.

Billy Gardell and Melisa McCarthy star in this comedy about a working-class Chicago couple who had almost given up on love…but then found each other. Officer Mike Biggs (Gardell) is a good-hearted cop who works the beat with his fast-talking, wise guy partner, Officer Carl McMillan (Wilson). When he least expected it, Mike met Molly Flynn (McCarthy), an instantly likeable fourth grade teacher with whom he was immediately smitten. Their relationship blossomed, and after realizing they were meant for one another, they got married. Both Mike and Molly live with Molly’s sexy older sister, Victoria (Katy Mixon), and their flirtatious, wine-loving mother, Joyce (Swoosie Kurtz). Mike and Carl frequent a diner where they’ve become friends with Senegalese waiter, Samuel (Nyambi Nyambi). Mike’s other friend is Harry (David Anthony Higgins), who he met at a Cubs game. Often, Mike and Molly’s relationship is complicated by interference from his mom, Peggy (Rondi Reed), Carl’s grandma (Cleo King) and Joyce’s husband, Vince (Louis Mustillo), who offer unsolicited advice on love. Aside from living under the same roof as his in-laws, Mike has to deal with his mom, his partner, Molly’s family, and supporting his wife while riding the roller coaster of being married to a teacher-turned-aspiring author.

Created by Mark Roberts and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins, Mike & Molly is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and globally, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite’s Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4 Nickelodeon today announced the addition of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Mike & Molly, from Warner Bros. Television, to its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Oct. 4. Joining Warner Bros. Television hit sitcoms, including the Emmy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21BET Joins Forces With LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells to Confer a New Award Marking the Undeniable Influence of Hip Hop Artists on Mainstream Culture
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Devin Booker and Nadia Comăneci Featured on Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Special Nick News: Kids & Sports, Airing Wednesday, Oct. 6
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ViacomCBS Secures Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights To Hit “FBI” Series From NBCUniversal In Multi-Platform Content Licensing Deal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ViacomCBS Networks International Completes Acquisition of Chilevisión
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service, Releases Big Heart Beats Album to Promote Social-Emotional Learning for Preschoolers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch’s Hit Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21This Fall BET and BET+’s Programming Slates Are Jam-Packed With Over 25 New Originals, Returning Favorites, Movies, and Specials, Solidifying Their Position as the Home Where Black Culture Lives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle Launches Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Music and Entertainment Icon - Nelly- Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient for the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.213 der besten Aktien für den September
The Motley Fool | Kommentare