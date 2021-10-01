Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite’s Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4

Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2016. The highly successful Nick at Nite programming block of family comedies also includes popular Warner Bros. Television series Mom .

Nickelodeon today announced the addition of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, Mike & Molly , from Warner Bros. Television, to its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Oct. 4. Joining Warner Bros. Television hit sitcoms, including the Emmy Award-winning series Friends and TV’s number-one comedy series Young Sheldon , all six seasons (127 episodes) of Mike & Molly will bow on Nickelodeon’s nighttime programming block through 2025, and will air regularly weekdays from 2 a.m.- 4 a.m. ET/PT.

Billy Gardell and Melisa McCarthy star in this comedy about a working-class Chicago couple who had almost given up on love…but then found each other. Officer Mike Biggs (Gardell) is a good-hearted cop who works the beat with his fast-talking, wise guy partner, Officer Carl McMillan (Wilson). When he least expected it, Mike met Molly Flynn (McCarthy), an instantly likeable fourth grade teacher with whom he was immediately smitten. Their relationship blossomed, and after realizing they were meant for one another, they got married. Both Mike and Molly live with Molly’s sexy older sister, Victoria (Katy Mixon), and their flirtatious, wine-loving mother, Joyce (Swoosie Kurtz). Mike and Carl frequent a diner where they’ve become friends with Senegalese waiter, Samuel (Nyambi Nyambi). Mike’s other friend is Harry (David Anthony Higgins), who he met at a Cubs game. Often, Mike and Molly’s relationship is complicated by interference from his mom, Peggy (Rondi Reed), Carl’s grandma (Cleo King) and Joyce’s husband, Vince (Louis Mustillo), who offer unsolicited advice on love. Aside from living under the same roof as his in-laws, Mike has to deal with his mom, his partner, Molly’s family, and supporting his wife while riding the roller coaster of being married to a teacher-turned-aspiring author.

Created by Mark Roberts and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins, Mike & Molly is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television.

