DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB successfully places a EUR 45 million tap issue under its existing Senior Unsecured Bonds framework

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2021 / 17:55
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Munich/Stockholm, October 1, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB, a 100% subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has today successfully concluded the placing of a new tranche in an amount of EUR 45 million under its existing up to EUR 200 million Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: NO0010861487). The subsequent bond issue was oversubscribed and placed with institutional investors in Europe at a price of 98.50% of par. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the bonds outstanding is EUR 120 million. The net proceeds from the issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to investments and acquisitions - this especially considering the broader investment focus.

"First of all, I would like to thank all investors for the trust in AURELIUS. The high level of demand for our tap issue confirms that we are on the right track with our strategy and enables us to keep pursuing our ambitious growth targets. Overall, 2021 has already been a very successful year for AURELIUS and our pipeline of potential deals is well filled, especially since we announced the broadening of our investment focus to larger transaction volumes.", said Richard Schulze-Muth, CFO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.

The maturity of the bonds is December 5, 2024, with an interest rate of three months EURIBOR (floor at 0 percent) plus a margin of 425 basis points. The bonds are guaranteed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. The Terms and Conditions for the bonds remain unchanged and can be found on the company's website at https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations- .... AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB will apply for the new bonds to be admitted for trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

