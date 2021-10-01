checkAd

Rogers 2021 Orange shirt sales through TSC brings two-year campaign total to $250,000 for Residential School Survivors Society and the Orange Shirt Society

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 17:55  |  79   |   |   

The Rogers-commissioned orange shirts were designed by two-spirited Ojibway artist, Patrick Hunter

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers thanks Canadians for helping to raise more than $150,000 in 2021 to bring greater awareness to the individual, family and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools. All funds, raised through sales from Rogers-commissioned orange shirt campaign on TSC, will be divided between the Orange Shirt Society and the Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) to expand Indigenous education across the country and provide essential services to residential school survivors, their families, and those dealing with intergenerational trauma.

First launched in 2020, the Rogers orange shirt campaign has now raised more than $250,000 to support residential school awareness and education. Earlier this year, Rogers also donated an additional $50,000 to the IRSSS.

“The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSS) would like to express our profound gratitude to Rogers Communications for their commitment to reconciliation by taking action to initiate their 2021 Orange Shirt Campaign,” said Angela White, Executive Director, Indian Residential School Survivors Society. “We are working tirelessly to support survivors of Residential Schools and their families through programs and services for the Youth, 2SLGBTQ+, Elders and Families. This funding will have a direct impact and be used for services that include; grief and loss counselling, crisis counselling, family and group counselling and programs, traditional healing methods, and crisis support. Truth and reconciliation is about all peoples in Canada healing together, taking action, and strengthening our communities through education, awareness, and compassion.”

Phyllis Webstad, Ambassador and Founder of the Orange Shirt Society’s personal experience at a residential school inspired Orange Shirt Day. “We at the Orange Shirt Society are so thankful for this amazing support from Rogers! Thanks to everyone who supported us by buying the shirts,” said Phyllis. “Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our purposes of promoting Indian residential school reconciliation, raising awareness of the continuing inter generational impacts of the schools, and supporting the concept of Every Child Matters.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers 2021 Orange shirt sales through TSC brings two-year campaign total to $250,000 for Residential School Survivors Society and the Orange Shirt Society The Rogers-commissioned orange shirts were designed by two-spirited Ojibway artist, Patrick HunterTORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Rogers thanks Canadians for helping to raise more than $150,000 in 2021 to bring greater awareness …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...