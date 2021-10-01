Rogers 2021 Orange shirt sales through TSC brings two-year campaign total to $250,000 for Residential School Survivors Society and the Orange Shirt Society

The Rogers-commissioned orange shirts were designed by two-spirited Ojibway artist, Patrick Hunter

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers thanks Canadians for helping to raise more than $150,000 in 2021 to bring greater awareness to the individual, family and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools. All funds, raised through sales from Rogers-commissioned orange shirt campaign on TSC, will be divided between the Orange Shirt Society and the Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) to expand Indigenous education across the country and provide essential services to residential school survivors, their families, and those dealing with intergenerational trauma.



First launched in 2020, the Rogers orange shirt campaign has now raised more than $250,000 to support residential school awareness and education. Earlier this year, Rogers also donated an additional $50,000 to the IRSSS.

“The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSS) would like to express our profound gratitude to Rogers Communications for their commitment to reconciliation by taking action to initiate their 2021 Orange Shirt Campaign,” said Angela White, Executive Director, Indian Residential School Survivors Society. “We are working tirelessly to support survivors of Residential Schools and their families through programs and services for the Youth, 2SLGBTQ+, Elders and Families. This funding will have a direct impact and be used for services that include; grief and loss counselling, crisis counselling, family and group counselling and programs, traditional healing methods, and crisis support. Truth and reconciliation is about all peoples in Canada healing together, taking action, and strengthening our communities through education, awareness, and compassion.”

Phyllis Webstad, Ambassador and Founder of the Orange Shirt Society’s personal experience at a residential school inspired Orange Shirt Day. “We at the Orange Shirt Society are so thankful for this amazing support from Rogers! Thanks to everyone who supported us by buying the shirts,” said Phyllis. “Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our purposes of promoting Indian residential school reconciliation, raising awareness of the continuing inter generational impacts of the schools, and supporting the concept of Every Child Matters.”