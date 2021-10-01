TulsaLabs to Develop Supply Chain and Inventory Management Solutions

Recent disruptions in global supply chains due to COVID-19 have highlighted the need for companies to develop more flexible solutions to inventory management going forward.

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces TulsaLabs to focus on developing supply chain solutions utilizing AI and blockchain technology.

Earlier this year, the company announced a licensing agreement for GTX’s cloud-based GPS and IoT monitoring platform for the development of an asset tracking and fleet management solution.

The Company's goal is to build next-generation supply chain solutions that encompass everything from global enterprises down to last-mile delivery direct to the consumer.

TulsaLabs is pleased to announce it has joined the IBM PartnerWorld network, which now gives it access to 16,000+ IBM Software offerings in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, Security, IT Infrastructure, Watson, and Watson Health.

As a supply chain solution, IBM Sterling gives clients end-to-end visibility, real-time insights, and recommended actions to turn disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit. It’s an open, integrated platform that easily connects to supplier ecosystems while leveraging advanced technologies like AI and blockchain. https://www.ibm.com/supply-chain/sterling

Tom Bustamante, the head strategic advisor at TulsaLabs commented, "Recent disruptions in global supplies demonstrate the need to upgrade the current supply chain infrastructure while assisting companies in rethinking how they manage their inventory in an ever more dynamic global economy.

"IBM offers enterprise clients hybrid cloud solutions that are secure, flexible, and most importantly scalable. Through their PartnerWorld program we can now connect and collaborate with other IBM Business Partners to create new opportunities, and support common customer needs to deliver on build-out and development. With IBM solutions we have all the infrastructure we need."

IBM, and IBM Sterling, are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. https://www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade

