TulsaLabs to Develop Supply Chain and Inventory Management Solutions

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces TulsaLabs to focus on developing supply chain solutions utilizing AI and blockchain technology.

Recent disruptions in global supply chains due to COVID-19 have highlighted the need for companies to develop more flexible solutions to inventory management going forward.

Earlier this year, the company announced a licensing agreement for GTX’s cloud-based GPS and IoT monitoring platform for the development of an asset tracking and fleet management solution.

The Company's goal is to build next-generation supply chain solutions that encompass everything from global enterprises down to last-mile delivery direct to the consumer.

TulsaLabs is pleased to announce it has joined the IBM PartnerWorld network, which now gives it access to 16,000+ IBM Software offerings in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, Security, IT Infrastructure, Watson, and Watson Health.

As a supply chain solution, IBM Sterling gives clients end-to-end visibility, real-time insights, and recommended actions to turn disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit. It’s an open, integrated platform that easily connects to supplier ecosystems while leveraging advanced technologies like AI and blockchain. https://www.ibm.com/supply-chain/sterling

Tom Bustamante, the head strategic advisor at TulsaLabs commented, "Recent disruptions in global supplies demonstrate the need to upgrade the current supply chain infrastructure while assisting companies in rethinking how they manage their inventory in an ever more dynamic global economy.

"IBM offers enterprise clients hybrid cloud solutions that are secure, flexible, and most importantly scalable. Through their PartnerWorld program we can now connect and collaborate with other IBM Business Partners to create new opportunities, and support common customer needs to deliver on build-out and development. With IBM solutions we have all the infrastructure we need."

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

IBM, and IBM Sterling, are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. https://www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade  

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com





