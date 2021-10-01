checkAd

Ahead of NASDAQ Listing, Aurora CEO Chris Urmson and Aurora Investor and Board Member Reid Hoffman to Host Company’s First-ever Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 18:13  |  78   |   |   

Following its recent Aurora Illuminated Investor & Analyst Days, the self-driving company Aurora continues to share more about its cutting-edge technology and business model as Aurora executives speak at events throughout the country. The company which announced earlier this summer its plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY) – expects to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR before the end of the year.

Reddit AMA with Chris Urmson and Reid Hoffman

On Monday, October 4 at 3:00pm PST, Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora, and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and Aurora investor and board member, will virtually answer questions about developing, deploying, and commercializing self-driving technology for both trucks and passenger cars. This will be hosted on the /r/IAmA subreddit.

VP of Government Relations speaks at MOVE mobility conference

This week, Aurora’s Vice President of Government Relations, Gerardo Interiano, spoke at the MOVE America Conference, a leading mobility event held in Austin, Texas. He was interviewed by Reuters reporter, Joe White, about how the industry works with the government toward making driverless vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The two discussed Aurora’s approach to safety, the relationship with best-in-class partners, and the company’s path to market.

VP of Safety lays out Aurora Safety Playbook at Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) 2021 Annual Meeting

Aurora’s Vice President of Safety, Nat Beuse, addressed influential road safety representatives including State Highway Safety Office directors, federal highway safety professionals, private sector highway safety partners, and law enforcement professionals at the GHSA 2021 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

He laid out Aurora’s Safety Playbook, including their industry-leading Safety Case Framework, their Safety Management System, and their Safety Advisory Board. He also shared Aurora’s efforts to transparently work with regulators, legislators, and the public by engaging with stakeholders at federal, state, and local levels of government and by joining automated vehicle safety coalitions like the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium and Partners for Automated Vehicle Education.

Seite 1 von 3
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahead of NASDAQ Listing, Aurora CEO Chris Urmson and Aurora Investor and Board Member Reid Hoffman to Host Company’s First-ever Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ Following its recent Aurora Illuminated Investor & Analyst Days, the self-driving company Aurora continues to share more about its cutting-edge technology and business model as Aurora executives speak at events throughout the country. The company – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...