Ahead of NASDAQ Listing, Aurora CEO Chris Urmson and Aurora Investor and Board Member Reid Hoffman to Host Company’s First-ever Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’

Following its recent Aurora Illuminated Investor & Analyst Days , the self-driving company Aurora continues to share more about its cutting-edge technology and business model as Aurora executives speak at events throughout the country. The company – which announced earlier this summer its plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY) – expects to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR before the end of the year.

On Monday, October 4 at 3:00pm PST, Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora, and Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and Aurora investor and board member, will virtually answer questions about developing, deploying, and commercializing self-driving technology for both trucks and passenger cars. This will be hosted on the /r/IAmA subreddit.

VP of Government Relations speaks at MOVE mobility conference

This week, Aurora’s Vice President of Government Relations, Gerardo Interiano, spoke at the MOVE America Conference, a leading mobility event held in Austin, Texas. He was interviewed by Reuters reporter, Joe White, about how the industry works with the government toward making driverless vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The two discussed Aurora’s approach to safety, the relationship with best-in-class partners, and the company’s path to market.

VP of Safety lays out Aurora Safety Playbook at Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) 2021 Annual Meeting

Aurora’s Vice President of Safety, Nat Beuse, addressed influential road safety representatives including State Highway Safety Office directors, federal highway safety professionals, private sector highway safety partners, and law enforcement professionals at the GHSA 2021 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

He laid out Aurora’s Safety Playbook, including their industry-leading Safety Case Framework, their Safety Management System, and their Safety Advisory Board. He also shared Aurora’s efforts to transparently work with regulators, legislators, and the public by engaging with stakeholders at federal, state, and local levels of government and by joining automated vehicle safety coalitions like the Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium and Partners for Automated Vehicle Education.