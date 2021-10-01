Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 1 October 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) announced that on 1 October 2021, the Company has transferred 493,163 shares held in treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 1,809,935 representing 0.60% of the Company's issued common shares. The total number of shares in issue, including treasury shares, is unchanged at 300,000,000.