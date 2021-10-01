checkAd

34 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” List

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that 34 Ameriprise financial advisors were named to the Forbes “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” list. Each year, Forbes publishes the list recognizing the top advisors under 40 years of age across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records, assets under management and high levels of ethical standards.

“Congratulations to the talented advisors on this list who represent the next generation of leaders in the wealth management industry,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “We are proud of their accomplishments and everything they’re doing to help clients achieve their goals for the future.”

“We applaud our advisors who are being recognized as a top next-gen wealth advisor,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s employee advisor and financial institutions channels. “Ameriprise is an exciting destination for advisors looking to build rewarding and meaningful careers. We offer a full range of support, technology, products and leadership to help grow their practices and provide an outstanding client experience. We congratulate the advisors who’ve made this list for consistently taking advantage of all the firm has to offer drive their success.”

The full list of Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors can be found here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

Source: Forbes, “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” Sept. 21, 2021.

Forbes/SHOOK Research listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, selected by their firms, which is then submitted to and judged by SHOOK Research. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and credentials/years of professional experience. Selection of winners is done by comparing advisors at a national level, selecting winners, and then sorting them into state-specific lists. A separate evaluation is not done for each state. Portfolio performance is not a factor. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

2021 Ameriprise Financial, LLC. All rights reserved.

