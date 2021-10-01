Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Newly Issued Patent, Another Milestone in NexOptic’s Broad Technology Strategy and Business Roadmap

“As we drive our existing technologies closer to broad commercialization,” said Richard Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic, “we are executing our plan of staying at the forefront of what’s possible by continuing to deliver new AI capabilities for imaging before others even imagine it.”

The United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No. 11,132,771 titled “Bright Spot Removal Using a Neural Network.” This patent is the second in a rapidly expanding family of IP covering the Company’s AI technologies. Building AI that is unique, effective, and patentable remains centre stage for the Company as it continues working on even newer cutting-edge solutions for integration into its ALIIS brand. Closely working with its Silicon Valley IP attorneys, the Company expects to be able to announce several new revolutionary technologies over the course of the next few months. ALIIS is also currently undergoing in-depth evaluations by a variety of potential end users (clients) and NexOptic is opening new global distribution networks that it anticipates being able to announce also in the near term. And finally, NexOptic is creating even closer working relationships with several of the world’s leading semiconductor companies from which more advanced integration and more joint marketing initiatives are anticipated.

ALIIS in a Nutshell

ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.