Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of Data Center Systems

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has today, October 1, 2021, completed the previously announced acquisition of Data Center Systems (“DCS”). DCS provides end-to-end fiber connectivity solutions to the US Data Center market.

With the acquisition of DCS, Hexatronic enter the US market for data centers. DCS’s production facility will also enable Hexatronic to provide customers in North America with locally assembled and terminated products for Hexatronic’s complete FTTH-solution.

The acquisition was announced on September 22, 2021, and took place via a transfer of shares. DCS will be consolidated into the Hexatronic Group from October 1, 2021.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a loan from Danske Bank.

Gothenburg, October 1, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 7 pm CET on October 1, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

