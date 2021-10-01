79North Completes $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“ 79North ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of the Company consisting of an aggregate of 5,668,300 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $850,245 (the “ Offering ”). The Offering closed in two tranches, the first occurring on August 17, 2021 and the second occurring on the date hereof. Each Unit issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.25 per common share until August 17, 2024.

Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “We are pleased with the level of interest in the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used for exploration activities at the Company’s gold projects in Suriname, and general working capital purposes.”

All of the securities sold pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period which will expire on December 18, 2021 and the securities sold pursuant to the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period which will expire on February 2, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located in close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.